For Riverton gardener Wilson Svedin, his dream tool for maintaining his edges, he decided, would include a vertical blade to trim the edge, a horizontal blade to cut out encroaching roots, and a curved part to groom the soil back into the flower bed.
Svedin took his idea and the rough draft of a design to the foreman of the machine shop at his place of work — Svedin himself has no experience welding or creating tools. Svedin said there were several prototypes, but eventually, the foreman was able to craft Svedin’s dream tool: the Kwik Edge.