A picture of Kwik Edge tools on display for sale. Kwik Edge tools became available to purchase in IFA and Steve Regan stores in early March 2019, as well as a handful of Ace Hardware stores across the country in April 2019. The product is also available to purchase on The Grommet and KwikEdge.com.

For Riverton gardener Wilson Svedin, his dream tool for maintaining his edges, he decided, would include a vertical blade to trim the edge, a horizontal blade to cut out encroaching roots, and a curved part to groom the soil back into the flower bed.

Svedin took his idea and the rough draft of a design to the foreman of the machine shop at his place of work — Svedin himself has no experience welding or creating tools. Svedin said there were several prototypes, but eventually, the foreman was able to craft Svedin’s dream tool: the Kwik Edge.