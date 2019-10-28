Lucy's New York Style Pizzeria 09
The Margherita pizza at Lucy's New York Style Pizzeria in Orem.

As one who previously lived in New York, this is about as close to New York-style pizza as it gets in Utah County. Plus, the quality of the pizzas are a cut, or slice, above the rest.

Location: 59 S. State St.

