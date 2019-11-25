La Jolla Groves has several desert options, including a rich chocolate cake. Their Chocolate Bundt Cake is a rich dark chocolate cake served with a molten chocolate center and a light vanilla sauce.
Location: 4801 N. University Ave. #610, Provo
La Jolla Groves has several desert options, including a rich chocolate cake. Their Chocolate Bundt Cake is a rich dark chocolate cake served with a molten chocolate center and a light vanilla sauce.
Location: 4801 N. University Ave. #610, Provo
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.