La Jolla Groves
The La Jolla Groves restaurant at the Riverwoods in Provo Thursday, July 1, 2010. 

La Jolla Groves has several desert options, including a rich chocolate cake. Their Chocolate Bundt Cake is a rich dark chocolate cake served with a molten chocolate center and a light vanilla sauce.

Location: 4801 N. University Ave. #610, Provo