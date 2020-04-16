La Verkin, a very close neighbor of Hurricane, has some interesting etymology. Though a lot of the history of the town’s name is uncertain, according to Wikipedia, it’s thought that La Verkin could be derived from the Spanish term “la vergen,” meaning “the virgin,” after the Virgin River that runs nearby. Another more entertaining theory is that the name came from a transcription error in translating the term “beaver skin.”

As an added note, the city was recognized on a national level in 2001 when La Verkin city council passed an ordinance that declared the city a “United Nations-free zone.”

First settled: 1897

Total area of La Verkin: 16.1 square miles

Total population (as of 2013): 4,161

County of origin: Washington