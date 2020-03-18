It's a great time to get out and enjoy the nature that Utah County has to offer, especially when you start feel a little crazy cooped up at home. Here are some great hikes that aren't too rough for early spring.
Please use discretion when choosing whether to go out in public.
Battle Creek Falls
It’s only about a mile and a half of hiking round trip to check out Battle Creek Falls, though it’s worth noting that the trek there is a pretty slow and steady climb. The view, though? Totally worth it. Battle Creek Falls consists of a beautiful spilt-stream waterfall that cascades 50 feet down into a pool of water. You can easily enjoy it from its base, or, for more daring hikers, from its summit.
The gravel trail to the falls runs mostly along a stream and provides easy and, for the most part, family-friendly access to a beautiful waterfall.
Getting there: To get to the trailhead, follow 200 S. in Pleasant Grove to the east side of town. The road is also known as Battle Creek Drive and it dead-ends at the trailhead.
Y Trail
Hiking the Y in Provo is doable year-round, though some seasons are definitely more tolerable than others.
The short 2-mile hike will provide you up-close views of snowy mountains and a frosty Utah Lake. Going up, if there is snow on the ground, it is typically easier than coming down. If you're lacking grace like some of us, feel free to bring winter hiking gear or a trash bag you can fall back on if need be during steep stretches.
Location: Drive east from 900 East in Provo on 820 North and continue east. Turn right on Oakcliff Drive. Then, turn right on Terrace Drive and follow to the trailhead parking lot.
Stewart Falls
Stewart Falls is one of the most scenic and iconic waterfalls in the area. The falls come down in two tiers, falling a total of over 200 feet.
The hike to the falls is moderate, and is about 3.5 miles out-and-back through some of Mt. Timpanogos’ most beautiful forest trails.
Getting there: From Provo/Orem, drive east on state Route 189 through Provo Canyon, then turn left onto state Route 92 (the South Fork Road) to the Sundance Mountain Resort junction. The trail begins at Aspen Grove along the Alpine Loop Road, though several trails begin here, so make sure to pay close attention to signs.
Payson Grotto
The Grotto is one of the most popular hiking trails in Utah County, and for good reason. It’s short (less than a mile round-trip), easy to travel, and incredibly scenic, ending in a beautiful grotto with a cascading waterfall.
The trail is out-and-back, weaving through trees and crossing streams before you reach your ultimate destination at the waterfall.
Getting there: Take the Payson exit off of Interstate 15 and head down Main Street to 100 North. Turn left and stay on 100 North until you reach 600 East, where you’ll see a sign referencing the Mount Nebo Scenic Loop. Turn right onto 600 East and travel up Payson Canyon approximately 7 miles to the parking area for the Grotto Trail.
Bridal Veil Falls
Bridal Veil Falls is hands-down one of Utah County’s most iconic waterfalls, and with its proximity to major roadways (it’s clearly visible from Highway 189), one of the easiest to access. The falls plunge a dramatic 607 feet to the watery rock bed below, and provide ample opportunity for wading into the shallow water at its base. The main trail to Bridal Veil Falls is paved with asphalt and is approximately 1.3 miles there and back, though the Falls can be accessed more directly from a nearby parking lot.
Getting there: Heading south on Interstate 15, take the 800 North Exit in Orem and head east for about 3.7 miles until you near the mouth of Provo Canyon. Take the left split of the road toward Heber City on Highway 189 and travel about 3.6 miles up Provo Canyon and turn right at the turn off. Go straight through the stop sign and a parking lot is about a half mile down the road. The trail head is right on the other side of the bridge over the Provo River.
Fifth Water Hot Springs
The hike to Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork Canyon isn’t for the most casual of hikers, with approximately 5 miles of total there-and-back hiking with a moderate elevation gain. The springs, however, are totally worth the effort.
The hike will take you along two creeks to the natural hot springs, where you can soak in wonderfully warm water and enjoy the sight of a flowing waterfall that marks the trail’s end. Be sure to bring a towel and change of clothes, though, if you intend to soak. Otherwise the hike back won’t be nearly as comfortable as the hike there.
Getting there: From Interstate 15 S take Exit 257B-A onto US-6 W and keep left. Then take a left onto Diamond Fork Road about 11 miles in. After turning on Diamond Fork Road, the destination is approximately 9.8 miles in on the right.