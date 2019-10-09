During Lagoon’s Frightmares season from the beginning of September to the end of October, it opens five shorter haunted houses spread out around the park each evening. The park’s pamphlet rates the scary houses from “3 out of 5 spiders” to “5 out of 5 spiders” (with other more family-friendly Halloween areas rated 1-3). But I felt like each of the five haunted houses were about equal in scare factor -- which is not too scary.
The main reason Lagoon is last on the list is because of quality issues. In comparison to other houses around the state, it’s pretty obvious less work and money went into Lagoon’s. Additionally, most of the actors inside the houses were younger teenagers who weren’t exactly the best actors -- it took away from the experience a bit when I had a small 15-year-old with braces in my face playing an adult Western outlaw.
That being said, it was fun to hop around from house to house, each with its own theme, while walking around the park. My favorites of the five were Nightmare Midway, with its illusions, and Fun House of Fear, with its carnival theme and 3D glasses.
While some may argue that Lagoon’s single day passes are a bit pricey, it’s nice that the haunted attractions aren’t an extra add-on.
More info at http://lagoonpark.com/what-to-do/frightmares