If a holiday to celebrate the Backstreet Boys isn’t enough, it’s also worth noting a few other landmark moments, including their performance of the American National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, Florida, in 2001, their performance on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series in 2012 which marked the largest crowd the show had ever had (until 2018, when the Backstreet Boys broke that record again), their star-studded addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013 and their two-year, 80-show residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas from 2017-2019.