A REEL STAR
Born: Oct. 13, 1920
Died: Nov. 10, 2007
Laraine Day, born Laraine Johnson, was active in the LDS church all of her life. Her great-grandfather was Apostle Charles C. Rich. When she was a young girl her family move to California where she graduated from the Polytechnic High School in Long Beach. She became a well-known actress and made her last name “Day” for the stage. She was an actress of stage, movies, radio and television. Some of her leading men included; Ronald Reagan, Joel McCrea, Robert Mitchum, Brian Aherne, Gene Raymond, Cary Grant and John Wayne. According to her biography she was known as the “First Lady of Baseball” following her marriage to famous baseball manager Leo Durocher. She took great interest in his career, although they were married only 13 years. In her later life she moved to Ivins, Utah to live with her family and died there in 2007.