While BYU still celebrates a birthday bash during homecoming week, it won't look like this.
In 1968 students celebrated BYU homecoming by constructing the "largest cake in the world" It was five feet high, six feet wide, forty feet long, and weighed six tons.
According to BYU, "students baked the 6,000 separate one-layer yellow cakes from packaged cake mixes which were distributed to anyone who wished to bake on of the 'building blocks' for the huge confection.
"Crews bound the cakes together with white icing prepared in large vats, and they were then lifted in sections onto the bed of a mammoth flatbed truck.
"After appearing in the Homecoming parade, the gigantic pastry was distributed to fans at the BYU-Texas at El Paso football game."