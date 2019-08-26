The start in the county is at several elementary schools in the Alpine School District who run on a track system. Half of the kids go earlier to school and half go later to school. A large majority of Alpine’s 57 elementary schools run on the track system, with the latest start going to Windsor Elementary School in Orem. Late track students at Windsor start at 9:30 a.m. Most of Alpine School District’s schools on the track system start at 9:15 a.m. for the later track.
For schools not using the track system, the latest start in the county is 9:05 a.m. at Foothill Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, Lehi Elementary and Lindon Elementary, all in the Alpine School District.