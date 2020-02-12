Provo City Center Temple at sunset
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Provo City Center Temple is seen at sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015. After all but the outer walls of the previous building burned down in 2010, this new temple was built in about five years and dedicated on March 20, 2016. SPENSER HEAPS

Many residents of Utah County that are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints got married in one of the church's four temples (Mount Timpanogos, Provo, Provo City Center or Payson).

There aren't many more romantic locations than where you got married. (They're also the location of many, many proposals.)

Locations

Mount Timpanogos: 742 N. 900 East, American Fork

Provo: 2200 Temple Hill Drive, Provo

Provo City Center: 50 S. University Ave., Provo

Payson: 1494 S. 930 West, Payson