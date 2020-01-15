The lattes at The Coffee Shop in Provo have fun flavors with fun names. From the Van Halen and the Milky Way to Smilin' Hawaiian and The Astronaut, there are plenty of flavors for different tastes.
Where: 1200 Towne Center Blvd., Provo
The lattes at The Coffee Shop in Provo have fun flavors with fun names. From the Van Halen and the Milky Way to Smilin' Hawaiian and The Astronaut, there are plenty of flavors for different tastes.
Where: 1200 Towne Center Blvd., Provo
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.