A PULITZER PRIZE
Born: July 11, 1938
Laurel Thatcher Ulrich, was born at the end of the Great Depression in Sugar City, Idaho. She graduated as valedictorian from the University of Utah majoring in English and Journalism. In 1971 she received her Master’s degree in English from Simmons College and in 1980 a Doctorate in History from the University of New Hampshire. Information from the Harvard History Department notes that in 1991 she won the Pulitzer Prize for her historical work on “A Midwifes Tale”. In 1995 she became the director of the Charles Warren Center of Studies In American History at Harvard University. She was the president of the American History Association from 2009-2010 and the Mormon History Association from 2014-2015. Ulrich considers herself an active feminist and member of the LDS Church. She co-edited with Emma Lou Thayne “All God’s Critters Got a Place In the Choir” a collection of essays on LDS Women. In January 2017 she released her book “A House Full of Females: Plural Marriage and Women’s Rights in Early Mormonism.