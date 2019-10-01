Enjoy the feeling of fall and get fresh produce in the shadows of LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium parking lot, Provo
When: Thursdays through Oct. 31, 3-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: http://dining.byu.edu/farmers_market.html
Enjoy the feeling of fall and get fresh produce in the shadows of LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium parking lot, Provo
When: Thursdays through Oct. 31, 3-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: http://dining.byu.edu/farmers_market.html
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.