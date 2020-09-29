Managing a global church is a monumental task. Add a worldwide pandemic on top of that, and well, it becomes colossal.
As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints finished the last session of General Conference this past April, many thought things would be back to normal by now, and families would be securing their tickets to attend sessions of the October General Conference in person. But they will not.
Oh, how much we’ve all learned and adapted since April.
And, oh, the many adaptations church leadership made as well.
Missionary service
During the height of the pandemic in the spring, many missionaries returned to their native homes temporarily. By mid-summer, though, most of these missionaries were reassigned to missions in their native countries and returned to service, according to church spokesperson Daniel Woodruff.
A smaller number of missionaries who were in places less affected by the pandemic were able to remain on their mission. Elder Everest Moll of Sarasota, Florida, was one of those. He is currently serving in Norway, and did not return home during the height of the pandemic. He and his companions were limited in the work they could do in contacting and teaching people, so they spent a lot of their time serving others.
“Throughout quarantine, I have truly come closer to God. This time is a tremendous gift from the Lord. My companions and I have learned that keeping a missionary schedule and setting goals is still applicable — and even crucial — to an effective day. We still look and act the part and enjoy doing it,” Moll said in a May 6 article for The Church News.
Virtual conferences
In normal years, teenagers within the church regularly gather for weekly activities. Many also attend regional summer conferences where they learn doctrine while socializing with others of their faith. But during COVID-19, those activities became virtual.
Youth from all over the world participated in a unique virtual music festival in July. According to the Church Newsroom, the virtual broadcast “included youth representing more than 20 countries, including: Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Ghana, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Peru, the Philippines, Tonga, the United Kingdom and the United States.”
The women of the church also participated in a virtual conference of their own. BYU Women’s Conference, which normally is held at Brigham Young University, and draws tens of thousands of women, was held completely online in May.
The conference was held digitally and was free to stream, featuring pre-recorded talks from conference organizers, leaders from the church and other speakers.
BYU Education Week, another conference that draws thousands of men and women, and usually held in August, was rescheduled. According to information from organizers, this year’s conference, originally planned for Aug. 17-21, will be an online conference that members can view starting Oct. 7.
Temple worship
During the spring, temples all over the world closed. Workers and patrons attending the temple often work in close proximity to each other. And many of the workers are of retirement age — a demographic affected in higher rates by COVID-19.
By summer, though, church leaders started opening temples through a phased approach. Some are currently in Phase 1, where only living marriage sealings are done for husbands and wives. Others are in Phase 2, where all temple ordinances for living individuals can be completed. Some are still fully closed.
Church worship
For the past six months, church members around the world have worshiped at home. In many areas, members had special permission from their local bishops to administer the sacrament, symbolizing the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, within their own homes with priesthood authority.
Earlier this summer, the church presidency announced that members could start a phased return to church meetings, where allowed by local government regulations, and under the direction of local church leaders.
Utah wards participating in this return to meetings are doing so cautiously. Most ward bishoprics set specific Sundays and staggered times for sacrament meeting, so only some of the congregation attends at a time. Most encourage members to wear masks and socially distance while in the building.
Church leadership has not yet announced when wards will return to full meetings every Sunday.
But because of the church’s “Come Follow Me” curriculum, many families have been able to continue their worship and learning wherever they are.