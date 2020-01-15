3. BYU senior guard TJ Haws has gone through ups and downs during his Cougar career but is a key piece for the 2019-20 team. What do you think his legacy will be?
DICKSON: I think Haws has been very underappreciated by the BYU fan base. He’s been the Cougars best playmaker for four years and he plays hard on both ends. He’s had some shooting slumps and early in his career, his emotions would get the best of him too often. But now as a senior — and with the other six seniors on the roster — he’s seemed to have found a groove. The individual numbers will put him in a lot of top ten lists in BYU history, but the best way to cement a lasting legacy would be to help lead the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament.
LLOYD: I think Haws is the poster child for unfair expectations coming out of high school. He joined BYU with the highly-touted “Lone Peak 3” group that had a fantastic senior season for the Knights. But high school basketball and college basketball are different games. His teammates Eric Mika and Nick Emery went through their own high-profile challenges with neither having the types of careers the Cougars hoped they would. Meanwhile, Haws has been a workhorse who has been asked to do a lot on both ends of the court by two different coaching staffs. I hope he is remembered for his work ethic and determination, as well as getting the Mark Pope era started off on the right foot with a nice postseason run.