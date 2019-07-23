Full movie: https://youtu.be/ogZLZhnSNOA
IMDb: http://imdb.to/1ehyZCY
Originally played in the Legacy Theatre of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City, “Legacy” was directed by Kieth Merrill and distributed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This film is about as pioneer related as you can get: though fictional, the film is based on historical events and details the experiences of young LDS convert Eliza Williams as she makes the journey from New York to Missouri and Illinois, before ending her trek in Utah. Faced with sickness, inclement weather and persecution, Williams’ testimony and faith are strengthened through her trials. “Legacy” can be streamed for free through YouTube at the link above.