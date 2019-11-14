5A football championship: Lehi vs. Skyridge 01
Lehi students celebrate with the team around the championship trophy after defeating Skyridge in the 5A state championship game Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Lehi city was abuzz last fall when both Lehi and Skyridge high schools faced each other in the 5A state football championship.

In the end, it was the Pioneers who were victorious, claiming their third football state football championship in school history.

Lehi plays Timpview in the 5A semifinals on Thursday at 2:30 p.m., at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah. If the T'Birds win, they will play the winner of the Orem-Salem Hills game in the championship on Nov. 22.

Lehi football state championships: 1980, 2000, 2017.