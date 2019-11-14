Lehi city was abuzz last fall when both Lehi and Skyridge high schools faced each other in the 5A state football championship.
In the end, it was the Pioneers who were victorious, claiming their third football state football championship in school history.
Lehi plays Timpview in the 5A semifinals on Thursday at 2:30 p.m., at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah. If the T'Birds win, they will play the winner of the Orem-Salem Hills game in the championship on Nov. 22.
Lehi football state championships: 1980, 2000, 2017.