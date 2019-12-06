The Lehi Roller Mill is one of the oldest continuously operating flour mills in the United States, and not only provides incredible, locally milled flour and baking mixes, but also served as the location for a lot of the filming in the classic movie “Footloose.” If that’s not a legacy, I don’t know what is! Treat your loved ones to a tasty bit of history this Christmas by ordering them some of the delicious goodness mixed fresh in Lehi. From pancake mixes to breads, cookies and cocoa, you’re covered with the Lehi Roller Mill. Check out the store and more of the history here.