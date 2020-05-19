It's been 40 years since the U.S. experienced the most devastating volcanic eruption in its history, and hopefully it will be many more before another occurs to rival it. In May 1980, Mount St. Helens, in Washington's Cascade Mountains, blew its top, killing 57 people. The death toll could have been much worse, well into the thousands, had it not been for Dr. David Johnston, a volcanologist who was killed in the eruption. He warned authorities that the area around Mount St. Helens, which was showing signs of getting ready to blow, had to be evacuated, and they listened.
A misperception continues to exist that because lava tends to move slowly active volcanoes aren't dangerous, but the poisonous gases emitted in an eruption don't take their time. When Mount St. Helens spewed, its contents moved at 300 miles an hour, incinerating 230 square miles of forest in just minutes. Even so, by the end of May 1980, insects had already started to repopulate the kill zone. Mount St. Helens remains very active, but scores of minor eruptions since 1980 are essentially ideal, keeping the volcano from building up its deadly steam.