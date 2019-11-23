This holiday season there is a family of nine without adequate shelter who need our help. They represent a growing demographic of the working homeless in Utah County. Both parents work, their kids attend Provo schools, and they actively participate in Circles — a community program that helps families out of poverty. Currently, with winter approaching, they are living in a small camping trailer with two small space heaters to keep them warm. They sleep in their coats, cook outside, and shower at a local gym. They don’t have extended family to turn too. They have been on a subsidized housing waiting list. They have not been able to find a landlord willing to rent to them since the apartment they were renting was sold.
I wish I could say that this is the only family in Provo one rental crisis away from homelessness, but sadly they are not. And so I am asking — what can we do for this family and other families like them? Are you a landlord who is willing to rent your home or apartment to them? Can you donate to a GoFundMe for housing set up in their name? Would you like to become a volunteer at Circles and work to support people in their journey out of poverty? What ideas do you have? What can we do to get this family into a house by Christmas?
Mara Holloman, Provo