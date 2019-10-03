On Sept. 12, President Russell M. Nelson, president of the church, spoke at Brigham Young University about five truths. He also clarified why church policy changed regarding children of gay couples who were not allowed to be baptized, and how it was reversed in a matter of four years from not being allowed to ultimately, couples no longer needing special permission for baptism ordinances.
Nelson said it was love that motivated the policy changes toward LGBT parents and children in both the first change and then the reversal.
Earlier in the year, the church announced it supports the “Fairness for All” approach on religious freedom and LGBTQ rights.