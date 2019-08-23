Nov. 9, LaVell Edwards Stadium, TBD
Opponent breakdown
Head coach: Hugh Freeze (1st year)
2018: 6-6
Returning starters: 15 (8 off/7 def)
Players to Watch: Solomon Ajayi (Sr. LB), Steven Calvert (Sr. QB), Antonio Gandy-Golden (Sr. WR), Elijah Benton (Sr. S)
Outlook: Liberty is experiencing the ups and downs that go with FBS independence and that will likely continue in 2019. This team has a lot more experience, so expect them to put together some decent games against good competition.
Crystal Ball
If BYU is shockingly good: The difference in talent and execution is apparent from the beginning and the Cougars simply overwhelm the over-matched Flames.
If BYU takes a step backwards: BYU sputters on offense and allows Liberty to hang around, giving the Flames more and more confidence.
What will actually happen: This isn’t a terrible Liberty team but the Cougars will be clicking on all cylinders when this game comes up on the docket, allowing the home team to pull away.
Score predictions
Jared Lloyd: BYU 52, Liberty 12
Darnell Dickson: BYU 44, Liberty 28
Phillip Morgan: BYU 35, Liberty 10