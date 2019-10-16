Mt. Pleasant Library kicks off summer reading program
'Mad Scientist” Dax Higgins kept the attention of children attending the kick-off party for Mt. Pleasant Library's summer reading program with experiments of all kinds. The program is for children up to sixth grade and will continue until Wednesday, July 16. Information about the teen reading program is available at the library.

