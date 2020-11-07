Wasatch Range cowboy and singer-songwriter, Chris Petersen, was recently spotted in Kanab where a small team of Utah and Arizona based filmmakers gathered to produce a music video of Chris’ latest original song, “Midnight Ride.” The ambitious and cinematic production was filmed on the famous Lone Star Ranch, just outside of downtown Kanab. Recently featured in HBO’s “Westworld”. Adventure Tour Company, Long Star Ranch features vast vistas, Texas Longhorn cattle, an impressive fort, and a rich filmic history.
Produced in a whirlwind one and a half days by former Hollywood Director/Cinematographer, Bruce Dorn, DGA, “Midnight Ride” is a cinematic homage to Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliette”, a timeless tale of star-crossed lovers and disapproving parents. With its narrative placed on the sandy banks of the Rio Grande in 1870s Texas, Chris’s energetic campfire performance of “Midnight Ride” tells the tale of a lovestruck cowboy, a headstrong señorita, a protective father, and all the wild west action those elements imply. Featuring passion, conflict, and a moonlit run for the border, “Midnight Ride” promises to be a beautiful and entertaining music video when it is released just before Thanksgiving on November 24th.
The song can be downloaded on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and most other music platforms. The full music video will be live on the Chris Petersen Country YouTube Channel on Nov 24th.
You can learn more about Chris Petersen and purchase music at CPcountry.com or follow his social media @diehardcowboy_ Instagram and DieHard Cowboy Facebook.
Director: Bruce Dorn
BTS Photo Credit: Chris Dickinson
Makeup artist: Robert Harlow
Project Manager: McKensie Black
Wardrobe: Shannon McCullock