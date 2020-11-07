Oaklynn Martin is a 10-year-old all-around competitor from Malad, Idaho. This spunky and sweet young lady is a 5th grader in the Liahona Prep Academy. Her favorite subject in school is math and her favorite event is barrel racing. She is a member of the Wasatch Junior High School Rodeo Club. Oaklynn is the real deal coming from a rodeo family where her parents have been lifelong competitors and she, her 3 sisters, and 1 brother are continuing the tradition. She is the third child in her family and says that she started rodeoing as soon as she could run and pull a ribbon off a goat and navigate the stick horse barrel race.
Oaklynn and her horse Diesel love to travel with their family and cheer for family and friends at the rodeos. Her goals are to beat her own best personal time, every time she competes. Oaklynn barrel races, pole bends, and breakaway ropes. She is working on winning her first buckle and then wants to follow in her big sister, Kadence’s, footsteps and become a state champion roper.
While she may be third in the family, she is a big sister to Kassidy and Maycee and she loves to read to them and take care of them. Oaklynn has other interests as well. She loves to camp, play basketball, sing, dance, and be outside.
She credits her big brother Kash with always being there to watch out for her and make sure she is ready at each rodeo. She is grateful to her big sister who stands with her before her runs and coaches her before she competes.
Oaklynn and her family have a saying that they live by, “People are more important than things.” She is so very thankful for all that her family does to help her do her best. Oaklynn works really hard to serve and help anyone who needs it and her advice to us all and her motto that she lives by is simple. Be Kind!