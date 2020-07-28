It’s been over a year since I last went camping, and I’ve been itching to pack up the tent, chairs, coolers and head out to a cool, wooded and remote area of our beautiful state. I long for the coziness of a well-organized tent filled with a large air bed, comfy pillow, blankets and sleeping bags. I crave delicious camping foods enjoyed around the crackling fire. I think it’s time to plan a camping trip, but maybe glammed up a little bit.
Throughout my years of camping, especially as a youth, I spent many, many nights tossing and turning on deflated air mattresses and either being way too hot or way too cold. Now older and wiser, I’ve realizing the beauty of glamping — or glamorous camping. While you can actually book stays at glamping resorts, you can easily recreate some of their tricks. Here are some favorite ideas. For more visit our Cheap Summer Fun board on Pinterest.
Terrific tent time
When it comes to glamping, the larger the tent the better. A larger space, even if it’s only for two of you, allows more space for a larger air bed, indoor seating space, an abundance of fluffy bedding, rugs and more room to move around in general. Set up your large tent like you would a bedroom. Place your bed at the back of the tent and then fill in the extra space with side tables and glammed-up chairs to create a sitting room of sorts.
Lighting inside the tent, too, is another great way to bring in a sense of homeyness. Sure, you can hang traditional camping lanterns in corners of the tent, but you can also bring a bit of posh style by stringing up battery-operated fairy lights. Frame your bed with a string of lights and then hang another string along the doorway for a romantic entrance to your luxurious tent.
Outdoor ‘rooms’
Once your tent is all set up, it’s time to get the rest of your campsite established. Consider your campsite like your own home. You’ve created your bedroom, now time to set up your kitchen, dining room, family room and game area. When planning out these “rooms,” go ahead and splurge a bit on what you pack for the trip. Go ahead and bring some nice outdoor rugs for the dining room and bring blankets and pillows to glam up those camp chairs.
For dinnertime, don’t just rely on the campsite’s picnic table. Instead bring along a few nicer tables — one for dinner prep and cleanup and one for elegant meals. Set up a special dining room canopy. Instead of the traditional cover that comes with the canopy, drape the frame with sheer curtains like the mesh curtains you can get at IKEA. Then, hang some of those fairy lights and set the table using actual China and flatware rather than paper products.
Creature comforts
One reason glamping is popular is due to the infusion of everyday living items into the camping lifestyle. Lessening the ruggedness out of the great outdoors can be easy and even fun. Instead of relying on dusty old sleeping bags and pillows to keep warm, go ahead and bring along your favorite down comforter and armfuls of pillows. Don’t settle for tarp entryways to keep your tent clean. Lay down a nice rug inside and out.
If you are also hoping to glam up your fireside dinners, go ahead and swap out the hamburgers and hot dogs. Instead, prep meals like shrimp and veggie kabobs, skillet pizza, campfire French toast and even bacon-wrapped grilled peaches. With a little kitchen prep before your excursion, you can serve up a whole new variety of delicious recipes. Just don’t forget the s’mores. Those are also a glamping must.
— Jennifer Durrant