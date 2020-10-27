While traditional trick or treating has been under debate this year as we try to live in this time of coronavirus, Halloween is still just around the corner and kids are likely eager to dress up and do some sort of parading through the neighborhood.
This year, my neighborhood is hosting a Trunk or Treat — something we haven’t done for several years. So naturally, I thought it would be fun to come up with some fun ideas for dressing up ourselves as well as our SUV.
Keeping things super safe with social distancing, masks and pre-packaged, store-bought candy, Trunk or Treat parties are a great option for still enjoying this fun holiday.
Here are some great ideas for dressing up your Trunk or Treat rig this year — everything from themed decor for the whole family to gaming ideas to simple-yet-fun ideas. For even more, visit our Halloween board on Pinterest.
Family-wide theme
If your entire family is dressing up as the crew from “Frozen 2” why not add some set decorations to the back of your minivan, too! Breakout the Christmas bins and find your favorite icicle lights, snowflake ornaments and even silvery tinsel. Other theme ideas include “Despicable Me 2” with all it’s minion fun, “The Wizard of Oz” featuring the Emerald City and that Yellow Brick Road, “Nightmare Before Christmas,” Noah’s Ark, Farmer and the Dell or even Angry Birds.
If your crew loves “Harry Potter,” dress up as your favorite characters, but then dress up that SUV, too. You could take inspiration from the Great Hall at Hogwarts featuring floating candles, the sorting hat and more. Or, recreate a train car from Hogwarts Express when it gets invaded by Dementors. Or maybe you’d rather create your own version of Ollivander’s Wand Shop.
Earn that treat
Want to have a little added fun this Halloween? Turn your trunk into a game where children of all ages have to “earn” their treats. Football fans could create a goalpost that people have to throw mini footballs through for a treat. A pirate-themed vehicle could require a mini-treasure hunt before dipping into that pirate’s booty. A circus-theme might have you play a quick ring toss game for a prize, too.
For a great, socially distanced game idea, create a real-life game of Where’s Waldo. Grab up a huge variety of stuffed animals, dolls and other toys of all sorts of shapes and sizes. Pile them randomly in your trunk and invite people to either find Waldo or any other type of stuffed animal. Once they’ve spotted Waldo, reward them with a sweet treat.
Face recognition
Don’t have time for an elaborate trunk theme? Create a fun, goofy or even spooky face. Attach the individual pieces to the trunk of your car and have children reach inside the “mouth” for their treat. Don’t forget the tongue for some added fun. Some great ideas include Cookie Monster, a Jack-O’-Lantern, Jack from “Nightmare Before Christmas,” a crazy clown, even Batman or your other favorite superhero.
Playing off the movie theme, grab some bright yellow, pink and black poster board and create a larger-than-life Pikachu. When framed with the back of a dark-colored SUV tailgate, Pikachu is donning a perfectly shaped hat! Swap out the yellow poster board for green and you can create an adorable baby Yoda. You could also create an adorable black cat complete with pool noodle whiskers.
— Jennifer Durrant