Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Head to a film festival
For 20 years, the LDS Film Festival has brought together the work of Latter-day Saint filmmakers to celebrate the art of independent film. You can celebrate the 20th anniversary of the festival this week as it runs through Saturday at the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St., Orem).
The festival will showcase film screenings, workshops and presentations, live music, competitions, award ceremonies, chances to meet the filmmakers and photo opportunities.
The full schedule for the event, as well as pricing for tickets to varying events can be found at http://ldsfilmfestival.com.
Get animated
The Payson Community Theater will host a show featuring the music of celebrated kids shows with their “An Animated Night on Broadway.” It will include classics from shows including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Little Mermaid,” “Toy Story,” “Enchanted” and “Frozen 2.”
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday evenings at the Payson High School Auditorium (1050 S. Main St., Payson). Tickets are $8 for general admission.
Have a ‘Jolly Holiday’
Orem High School will present the story of the practically perfect nanny herself — Mary Poppins. The show will feature a strong female lead, as well as unique special effects and illusions.
The performance runs at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Monday and Tuesday with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Saturday at Orem High School (175 S. 400 East).
If seeing the show isn’t enough, you can also enjoy a “Jolly Holiday” with the cast from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Saturday. There will be fun, activities and treats. Activities will include building kits, chalk drawing, photos with the cast, and games.
Tickets to the “Jolly Holiday” event are $10 and will help support the Drama Department at Orem High School.
Enjoy a show
Head to the Covey Center for the Arts to see the show “Talley’s Folly.” The performance tells the story of an accountant from St. Louis who arrives to the boathouse in Lebanon, Missouri, to plead his love to Sally Talley. When she rebuffs him, he gradually awakens her to the possibility of a life together.
The show runs at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays through March 14 at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St. Provo). Tickets range from $14-$16.
Get ideas for your home
If you are looking to perfect your home or garden, head to the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University (800 W. University Parkway, Orem) for the 36th annual Utah Valley Home and Garden Show.
The event includes exhibits from more than 200 home-oriented businesses, giveaways, children’s play areas and more.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $6 per person, but a whole family can get in for $12. Children 12 years of age and younger are free.