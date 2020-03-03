Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Celebrate the works of Dr. Seuss
Monday is the birthday of legendary child author Dr. Seuss and you can celebrate this week as “Seussical Jr.” begins its run at the Hale Center Theater Orem (225 W. 400 North, Orem). Dr. Seuss’ most well-known characters come to life in this musical, presented by the Youth Stage group at the theater.
The play begins its run Friday and runs weekdays at 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. through March 14. Tickets range from $10-$12.
Enjoy Women’s Day
Saturday is International Women’s Day, and Provo will celebrate with its fifth annual Provo Women’s Day. The day will feature several events and honors the accomplishments of women.
Events at the 5th annual Provo’s Women’s Day include:
- Cycles and Suffragettes (9-10 a.m.)
- High Fitness Class (10-11 a.m.)
- Mommy & Me Activity Class (10 a.m.-noon)
- Lecture Series & Luncheon (10 a.m.-1 p.m.)
- Yoga Class (2-3 p.m.)
- Modern Macrame Class (3-4:30 p.m.)
- Bike-in Movie: Moms on Bikes (6:30-8:30 p.m.)
- After Party: Roaring 2020 (8-10 p.m.)
Visit https://provowomensday.com for locations and additional information.
Be a SHEro
Another way to celebrate International Women’s Day is to attend the “SHEroes in STEM” event at Thanksgiving Point (3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi). The event will explore women’s contributions in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, and will showcase how women participate in STEM professions.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the event is included with a Thanksgiving Point venue admission.
Be among the stars
SCERA’s annual Evening of Stars and presentation of The Star Awards is a gala event that benefits SCERA’s Endowment for the Arts program.
This year’s theme is “Jungle Cruise” and will feature cuisine from UVU Culinary Arts, live entertainment and presentation of The Star Awards, a tradition of honoring and celebrating those who have made a significant impact on the arts and whose passion and dedication has enriched the citizens and communities of the state of Utah.
The Star Awards will be hosted by Shaun Johnson from “The Johnson Files.”
The event is on Saturday with the red carpet at 5:30 p.m., the silent auction from 5:30-6:15 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., a live auction at 6:45 and The Star Awards following. The event will be held at the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St., Orem).
Tickets range from $10-$95.
Enjoy the beauty of dance
The Utah Metropolitan Ballet will finish its season with its “Tribute” show at the Covey Center For the Arts (425 W. Center St., Provo). The performance will honor several residents who have made Utah Valley an exceptional place to live.
The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets are $13-$18.