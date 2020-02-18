Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Celebrate Washington’s Birthday
President’s Day has passed, but there is still time to celebrate the presidents. Camp Floyd State Park will celebrate Washington’s Birthday Ball — a dance with 1860 formal attire. There will be live music, a dance caller and light refreshments.
The ball will run from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday at Camp Floyd State Park’s historic Fairfield Schoolhouse (18035 W. 1540 North, Fairfield). Tickets are $12 each in advance and $15 at the door.
Take in a concert
One of the region’s favorite performers, Peter Breinholt, will be on stage Saturday at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St., Provo).
The performance will be Brienholt’s first performance at the Covey Center, with the exception of his TedxBYU talk last year. The full-length show will include songs from his new album “The Counting of Nothing,” as well as other favorites.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $12-$15.
Enjoy a curse
If you enjoy ancient history, head to Thanksgiving Point this weekend where the Museum of Ancient Life will celebrate its annual Mummy’s Curse event.
Those in attendance can learn about how mummies were made, Egyptian culture and learn from an BYU Egyptologist.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Museum of Ancient Life (3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi). Tickets are included with museum entrance.
Catch some Cougar basketball
You can see the newly ranked BYU men’s basketball team in action twice this week. The No. 23 Cougars will face off against two conference foes at the Marriott Center (701 E. University Parkway, Provo) before finishing the regular season next week.
BYU will host Santa Clara at 7 p.m. Thursday and No. 2 Gonzaga at 8 p.m. Saturday.
See a stage production
The Eagle Mountain Community Theater will stage Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” this week. The show tells the story of Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff, who pretend to be called Ernest to woo their ladies. The story includes confusion, mistaken identity and marriage proposal.
The show will run at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday at Cedar Valley High School (1389 Aviator Ave., Eagle Mountain).