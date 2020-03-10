Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Get ready for the great outdoors
Summer is right around the corner and it’s time to get ready for time in the great outdoors.
The Big Outdoors Expo will bring together exhibitors representing various outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, climbing, mountain biking, river rafting, golfing, water sports and more.
Outdoor enthusiasts can attend the expo from noon to 9 p.m. Friday or 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the UCCU Center at UVU (800 W. University Parkway, Orem). Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for 65 and older, and those 17 years of age and under are free.
Go to an art show
Provo Girls Summit is teaming up with the Neighborhood Art Center to bring the second Provo Girls Summit Art Show. The show will feature the art of local girls between the ages of 8 and 12, all of which falls under the theme of “Signs of Courage.”
The public can view the art from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, and there will be live music performances from Sophie Blair and Mindy Gledhill. Winners will be announced at 7 p.m.
The show will be held at the Neighborhood Art Center at Provo Towne Centre (1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo).
Get healthy
Head to University Place this weekend to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the 2020 Lucky Laces 5K Walk and Health Fair.
The fair will include health screenings, booths and breakfast snacks provided by Revere Health. Each registered 5K participant also will get free swag, and there will be adult and kid costume contests.
The walk starts at 9 a.m. with check-in, the fair and health screenings at 8:30 a.m at the north end of University Place (575 E. University Parkway, Orem). Registration is $2 per participant. Those under the age of 5 or in strollers do not need to register.
Learn about agriculture
Head to Thanksgiving Point’s Farm Country for Ag Day, a day to celebrate American agriculture and the important role it plays in life around the world.
Kids can check out a real tractor and visit with Driscoll Farms, Harper’s Homemade and Utah County 4-H Horse and Livestock Ambassadors. Other activities will include planting seeds in newspaper planters, crop matching game, a pollination station and wheat grinding and bread production.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Thanksgiving Point’s Farm Country (3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi). Admission is included with Farm Country admission.
Enjoy a show
SCERA’s high school company, Acting UP, will stage “Just So” starting this week. The show takes a wild side with a musical safari based on Rudyard Kipling’s jungle stories.
The show starts its run Friday, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through March 28. Tickets range from $8-$10.