Celebrating 50 Years

The children of Randy and Irene Pitzak happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Randy and Irene were married on November 21, 1969 in the Los Angeles temple. They have been blessed with three children, and nine grandchildren. Randy is retired from the Bank of America. As a computer systems analyst he and his young family lived in several Latin American countries. He became a seasoned traveler fulfilling assignments all over the world. Irene is retired from teaching high school and collegiate Spanish. She also speaks Portuguese and Russian. Together they served a mission at the Provo MTC. They enjoy being out in nature’s beauty and spending time with family. Congratulations Mom and Dad! We love you!