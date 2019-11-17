Happy Golden Anniversary Mart & Dan Laursen

Mart and Dan Laursen, two high school sweethearts, reach a major milestone celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary November 25th. Martha and her hunk Dan are proud parents of Thomas Jr, Travis, Tim, Quen and Andrea. They are grandparents to 19 and great-grandparents to 3. Their love has not lost a beat – the only thing lost is Dan’s hair and a few marbles along the way.
Mart and Dan will have an open house in their honor Sunday November 24th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Laursen residence: 383 W 330 S, American Fork.
Come out and say hi to the happy couple. They would love to see you.