Celebrating 95 Years

The family of JAY B SARGENT, who lived in Utah Valley for almost fifty years, will gather to celebrate his 95th birthday February 5, 2020. He received his BS in Education and MED in Educational Administration in 1954 and 1961, respectively, from BYU. He taught and was the Principal for thirty years first at Sharon and then Windsor Elementary Schools. He and his wife, LaVoyle (Ward), raised their eight children in Utah Valley. Their children are: Mike (Carolyn Swan), Brad (Mary Louise Phillips), Reed (Patty Hansen), Jeff (Dana Durfey), Mark (Debbie Roylance), Sheri (Blaine) Mikesell, Gail (Lynn) Redd, and Karen (Calvin) Call. At this time he has a posterity of about 175 which includes his 8 children, 32 grandchildren and 75+ great-grandchildren. All of his posterity has lived in Utah Valley and most of them still live there. He was born in Panguitch, Utah and served in the United States Navy as a radio operator for three years. He is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He treasures his memory of so many years in Utah Valley and the many fine people who live there. He and his wife, Le Etta (Pratt), live in Logan, Utah. Contact can be made by calling 435-787-2447.