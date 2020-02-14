Celebrating 90 Years

The family of Edward M. Bunker will gather February 15th, 2020 for a celebration of 90 blessed years. It will be held at the Avonmore Church building 5848 West 11000 North Highland, from 2:00- 3:30 PM. All friends and family are invited.
Edward came to Highland on his 12th birthday in 1942. Served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Great Britain. He served his country in the US Army as a guard on a SAC airbase in Alaska. He married Darlene Kent of Tacoma Washington in 1957 in the Salt Lake Temple. The couple made their family home in Alpine, then Lindon as they raised 13 children. Then back to Highland, they are now blessed with 73 grandchildren and 26+ great-grandchildren.
Edward has always worked and worked hard. He drove bus for Alpine School District for 26 years, most of those years as a Special Education bus driver. He has served at the Mt. Timpanogos Temple for the last 22 years. He still works 6 days a week at his yard care business all summer long. His motto – which he knows, lives and teaches “The biggest sin is wasting time” Hugh Nibley.
All who know him or his family are invited and welcome to come celebrate. Only the gift of your presence is appreciated.