Jenean Sabin to Enjoy 80th Birthday Party in British Isles

Mary Jenean Jones Sabin will enjoy her 80th birthday on September 4th. She was born in 1939 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Jack Rudd and Lola Jones. She was the first child of four daughters, who are all still living.
She was born and raised in Spanish Fork, working on a family farm and attending school there; she graduated in 1957, She married Paul B. Sabin May 24, 1958 at their home in Spanish Fork. She and Paul worked at the family business, Sabin Orchards, and raised three sons in Salem: Boyd (Sandra), Calvin (Julie), and Shaun (Laurie) (Angela). Paul and Boyd both passed away in 2011, leaving the business; when Jenean's health gave in, she sold it.
She is active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after 53 years and she has always loved genealogy. She took great pleasure in attending the Provo Temple on November 6, 2013 to seal her to both Paul and Boyd.
She has an abiding love for her family and friends, working constantly, whatever the task. She was a caregiver for years after Paul had a massive stroke, while still helping at the orchard. Her greatest joy has been her 11 grandchildren, her 17 great-grandchildren, and many proud pictures.