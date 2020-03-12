Vernon and VaNita Law - 70 Innings and Still Tied

Vernon and VaNita were married March 3, 1950 in the Logan Temple. Vernon is a former Cy Young Award pitcher and 1960 World Series winner in the Pittsburgh Pirate organization. He also enjoyed his time coaching for both BYU and a few minor league teams, golfing, gardening, woodworking, and reading.
VaNita’s focus has been on supporting, loving and serving her family and friends. She also enjoys music, especially the violin and organ, handiwork, and being a long time member of her literary club, Kamitas. Their much loved posterity includes: 5 sons (Veldon,
Veryl, Vance, Vaughn, Varlin), 1 daughter (VaLynda), 31 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
Please join us to celebrate their anniversary and Vernon’s 90th birthday at an open house on Saturday March 14th at the Grandview Gables Clubhouse 1934 North 1640 West, Provo from 5-7 pm.