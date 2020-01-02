1953-2019
Our father, husband, brother and uncle, A. Paul Allen, 66, passed away unexpectedly Friday December 27, 2019 while in Orange Beach, Alabama. He was born March 25, 1953, in Delta, Utah to Verl & Louise Randall. He married Suzanne Burgon January 25,1975, in Orem, Utah; they were later sealed in the Provo Utah LDS Temple.
Paul grew up in Delta, Utah & enjoyed all the fun a boy in the country could have. He loved riding motorcycles, hunting & his ‘57 Chevy. Paul attended schools in Delta until his senior year when he moved to Richfield with his mother while she attended hair school. He graduated from Richfield High. He attended Trade Tech in Richfield & Provo. When he finished school, he went on to become the youngest master electrician in the state of Utah. Paul was a leader & decided he wanted to be his own boss. He started his company, Allen Electric, & was known for his integrity, attention to detail and quality work. Paul had fun taking his kids on his out of town jobs, spending time with them & teaching them the value of hard work. He also taught them to play hard & made sure he had the toys to do it.
Paul & Suzy began their life together in Mesa, AZ, returned to Utah and eventually made their home in St. George where they raised their family. He retired there and they followed his dream of seeing America; together they spent the last 7 years with an address of any highway or town in the USA. He was so grateful for the opportunity they had to travel to all the lower 48 states, explore our country, meet new people, make new friends, learn local customs & hear the fun accents. He especially loved the South, the people & enjoyed telling them we were from Utah’s Dixie. Southern Hospitality is real, the love and assistance we received from friends and strangers this week in Alabama helped us survive his sudden passing.
Paul was so proud of his children & they were his priority. He worked hard to take his family on camping/hunting/fishing trips, boating on Lake Powell & to their cabin at Brian Head. He loved riding Harleys with family & friends, ATV’s & snowmobiling. Paul had a huge & tender heart, he loved to be of help to those in need & found his joy in service. Paul was a jokester, told the best stories, and loved to make people laugh.
Paul & Suzanne served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Heber Valley Camp, he was a long time scoutmaster, was a favorite with the youth & worked in the Young Men program. He & Suzy served together in the baptistry in the St. George Temple, which sparked an interest in his own genealogy. They had planned to serve another mission after returning home, and were not ready to let him go, but Heavenly Father had another plan.
He is survived by his eternal travel companion, Suzanne, their children — Mehgan Allen (Holladay, UT), Jennie (Steve) Slack (Sandy, UT), Erica Allen (Millcreek, UT), Ashlynn (Coby) Mitchell (Vineyard, UT), Derek (Stevie) Allen (Lehi,UT); 21 grandchildren -Taylor, Parker, Morgan, McKay, Aidan, Brielle (Mehgan) Aspen, Allie, Madi, Jackson, Hannah, Sophia, (Jennie), Sierra, Ethan, Anavey (Erica), Lucy, Ellie (Ashlynn), Lyla, Liam, Anders, Ruby (Derek) & great-grandchild Annaliese (Mehgan). He is preceded in death by his youngest son, JJ, his parents & a favorite cousin.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4th at 11:00 am in the LDS Chapel at 930 S. Morningside Drive, St. George, Utah. Friends may call Friday, January 3rd from 6-8:00 pm at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, & Saturday January 4th from 9:30-10:30 prior to services. Internment will take place in Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George UT, where he will be laid to rest next to his son JJ.
Due to the unique nature of Suzy living in a motorhome, her kids request should friends desire, contributions be sent to the Paul Allen Memorial Fund through venmo to @suzanne-allen-11.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St., St. George, Utah (435) 673-2454.