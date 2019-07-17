1965-2019
Aaron Cardwell Bennett, age 54 of American Fork was born March 19th of 1965 and passed away on July 8th, 2019. He loved camping, fishing and his dog. Survived by his son ChrisTopher Bennett and daughters Jolene McFarland and Brandy Schaecher and his 12 grandchildren, and his 2 sisters Becky & Connielynn, 3 brothers Lynn, Barry, and J.R. He was proceeded in death by his parents Monte and Ethel and brother Neal Bennett of Alpine. Come celebrate his life with family and friends on Wednesday July, 17th from 4 to 7 pm at Legacy Park located at 65 East 100 South in Alpine, Utah.