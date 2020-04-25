Addendum for Saturday, April 18, 2020 obituary Apr 25, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alma Virginia Connally may also be recognized by her Utah County friends and family as Alma Virginia Shaffer Connally. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Addendum Alma Virginia Connally Alma Connally Alma Shaffer Alma Virginia Shaffer Virginia Shaffer Connally Obituary Friend Utah County See what people are talking about at The Community Table!