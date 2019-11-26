1930-2019
Afton Shirlene Depew Maurin, 89, passed away November 23, 2019.
She was born August 2, 1930 in Payson, Utah to Max Allen and Rela Belle Cloward Depew. She married Charles Henry Maurin on December 2, 1948 and was later sealed in the Manti LDS Temple on February 29, 1964 for time and all eternity.
Dad preceded her in death April 21, 2011.
Afton was an intelligent, compassionate, caring, loving, and very hardworking mother. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t accomplish well.
She attended Weber State Nursing program and graduated September 1, 1977. She worked for Mountain View Hospital in the emergency room as the E.R. supervisor for 40 years.
She excelled in her career and was a well respected nurse. While raising her family and being a wonderful wife, mother, cherished grandma and a loving and kind granny.
Mom spent 3 months in Saudi Arabia working at the King Fahad Hospital, training Dr.’s and nurses while serving and caring for the many people there.
She soon retired to take care of her loving father who battled Alzheimer’s disease for many years.
Afton was an outdoor girl. She loved working side by side with her husband, Charlie on their cattle ranch, which they took great pride in. She loved her family, as well as gardening in her yard. Mom was a great seamstress. She was optimistic and found beauty in everything.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many capacities.
She is survived by her three children; Karen (Lynn) Clayson of Santaquin, Gary (Val) Maurin of Lehi, and Michelle (Jeff) Girot of Payson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles of 63 years, Dennis Maurin (Son), Ron Maurin (Son), Anthony Maurin (Grandson), her loving parents Max and Rela, Renee Depew Tibbs (Sister), and Kenneth Depew (Brother).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the West Mountain Fourth Ward LDS church, 5237 West 10400 South, Payson, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to service from 9-10:45 a.m. at the church.
We would like to thank our Fourth Ward family, many neighbors and friends who were there for mom and didn’t forget her in her final years, who took time to visit and fill her life with joy and even lift her spirits at times. A special THANK YOU to Dr. Garry Miller, Paige Steele and Holly Gardner, who cared for mom as if it were their own mother with love, compassion, and respect until the very end. We love and appreciate you more that you will ever know. THANK YOU, you are angels on earth.