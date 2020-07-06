1931 — 2020
Agnes Marie Thornton, 89, of American Fork, peacefully passed away on July 1, 2020. Marie was born March 10, 1931 in Chuhuichupa, Chihuahua, Mexico to David and Elva Stevens. She was sealed to sweetheart Richard Owen Thornton June 23, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Marie grew up in a large, loving family in Mexico and later moved to Millard County, Utah. She and Richard made their home in Pleasant Grove where they raised their 9 children. The family later resided in Genola, Utah. She spent those precious years serving her family.
Marie loved her family and friends dearly, and everyone knew it. She spent her life serving others, always had a beautiful smile, loved to laugh, and had a good sense of humor.
Marie was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and Richard served 2 genealogical missions in Nebraska and a proselytizing mission in Missouri. She spent many years working as a humanitarian missionary.
Marie is survived by 8 children: Owen, Gene (Lori), Gwen (Kevin) Nelson, Dee (Denise), Neil, Lloyd (Jill), Wayne (Lisa), Roger (Bonnie); 19 grandchildren, and 49+ great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, two daughters: Rosemarie and Amanda Elaine, and son Ellis.
Marie wished to thank all the amazing people who have helped her through this difficult time including Utah Valley ICU respiratory and trauma staff, and all her family.
Funeral services will be held for family members only due to COVID-19 restrictions. All are welcome to the interment at Pleasant Grove City Cemetery on Tuesday, July 7th at noon. All attending are asked to practice social distancing and masks are appreciated. Condolences may be sent to www.olpinmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, Marie asked to have acts of kindness performed in her memory.