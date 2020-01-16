1933-2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend Alberta Arlene Stoneman passed away January 13, 2020 from causes incident to age. She was 86 years old.
She was born March 23, 1933, to Bert and Alice Jasperson Hughes in Eureka, Utah. She spent her elementary years in Eureka, Santaquin and Goshen schools, later graduating from Spanish Fork High School.
She married Fred Alan Stoneman on November 20, 1950. They were later sealed in the Manti Temple in 1964 along with their children. They enjoyed 56 years together before he passed in 2006. Together they raised 7 children.
Arlene was able to spend the majority of her time being a homemaker while raising her children. For a short time, she worked at Del Monte cannery, Utah sportswear and Miller Cleaners. She was a scout leader for all five of her boys, helping them achieve the eagle scout award. She was a 4-H leader for several years.
She loved to travel, and went on several trips with family. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, cook, clean, quilt, garden and crochet. She even tried skydiving at the age of 79, although the outcome wasn’t the best, she said she would do it again.
Because of her great love of the Savior she was continuously serving others whether it was her own family, neighbors or friends. She loved and served in many church positions, Primary, being her favorite, as a member of the Spanish Fork 8th ward for 66 years. Always the perfect host she made everyone feel welcome in her home.
She is survived by her children, Sandra McCoy, Richard and Laurie Stoneman, Roger Stoneman, Kevin and Carrie Brown, Lee and Jessica Stoneman. She is also survived by a sister Stella Evans, brother Lynn and Bonnie Hughes, Sister in law Anna Hughes. 20 grandchildren, and 41 great grandchildren. Arlene is preceded in death by her husband Fred, her sons Todd and Don Stoneman, brothers Stanley and Jay Hughes.
The family would like to extend our great appreciation to the staff of Parkway Health and Rehab.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 18th at the Spanish Fork Stake Center located at 1006 East 180 South at 2:00 p.m. Viewings will be held at the same location Friday from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. and 1:00-1:45 prior to the services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkermemorials.com