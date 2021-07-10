Alene Burningham Peay
Alene Burningham Peay passed away peacefully July 6th, 2021, in Orem, Utah. She was born in her parents' home in Vineyard, Utah, on January 24th, 1932. She was the third of five girls. She attended Vineyard Elementary and Lincoln High School. She met her sweetheart of 71+ years, Warren DeLoss Peay at the Riverside skating rink in Provo. They were married September 22nd, 1949, at her parents' home.
She lost a baby February 1st, 1951, that lived 45 minutes. Over the years they lost 12 more babies. Their son Frank Dee Peay was born April 13th, 1954, in Provo. They adopted their daughter Konni Lee on November 6th, 1960. They were sealed in the Logan Temple on February 12th, 1963.
Alene served as both Dee and Konni's Sunbeam teacher in the Primary for 12 years. Alene and DeLoss served a mission in the Lindon Cannery and another at Martin's Cove. She is proceeded in death by her 12 babies, her son Frank Dee Peay, her mother and father, her sisters Lawana, Frances, and Joyce, a grandson Kevin DeLoss, and many countless friends.
She leaves behind her husband DeLoss, her daughter Konni, her sister Leah, her grandchildren Marc, Cherri, Brian, JoDee, Jason, Shannon, Kyle, Shaylee and her great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at the Aspen 6th Ward, 1546 North 1100 West, Orem. Friends and family may watch a live broadcast at 11:00 on the same day at www.walkersanderson.com where condolences may be shared.
Alene will be buried at the Orem City Cemetery. She was and will always be very loved.