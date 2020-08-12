1930 — 2020
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Alene Bjarnson of Mapleton, Utah who passed away peacefully at her home on August 9, 2020 at the age of 89, leaving to morn many family members and friends.
Alene was born in Spanish Fork, Utah to Soren Sorenson and Jennie Peterson Sorenson on November 14, 1930. She married R. Lynn Bjarnson, April 6,1956 and their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. She was loved and cherished by many people, however most of all by her husband Lynn (the love of her life), and her children Dianna (Mike) Tagliabue, Doug Bjarnson and Hugh Bjarnson. She was adored by 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, and is survived by her brother Paul (Jennie) Sorenson. Alene was preceded in death by her husband Lynn, son Douglas Bjarnson, her parents, and siblings: Deal (Marva) Sorenson, Geraldine (Jim) Fry, and Gayle Sorenson.
Alene was an active member of the LDS church and served in many church callings. As president of the Relief Society, president of the MIA, she was loved and respected by all who knew her. Alene and Lynn’s most active role was raising their children and grandchildren, teaching generosity, gratitude, and appreciation.
Alene and Lynn enjoyed traveling with their children and grandchildren whom they greatly loved, spending their winters in Yuma, Arizona.
We will be celebrating Alene’s life Thursday, August 13, 2020 with a family viewing at 10:30 am at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South, Springville, Utah followed by a memorial graveside service at 11:30 am for friends and family at the Evergreen Cemetery.