1921 — 2019
A beautiful lady has returned home. Alene Terry Rowley passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 98. Her long life was filled with kindness, caring for others and hard work.
Alene was born in her parents’ home on April 22, 1921 in McKinnon, Wyoming to Kate Burch and Joseph Alphonzo Terry. She was the fourth of seven children.
Due to her father’s poor health, Alene’s family moved from McKinnon, Wyoming to Utah Valley when she was 12 years old. Alene lived the remainder of her life in Utah Valley, 77 of those years on 400 West in Orem.
Alene met her sweetheart, Arden L. Rowley, in the strawberry patch- working side by side. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple for time and eternity on September 23, 1938. They enjoyed their 70th anniversary before Arden passed away.
Alene had a deep and abiding love for her Savior, Jesus Christ. She followed His example by loving and caring for others. She served faithfully in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in many callings including Cub Scout Den Mother and Stake Relief Society President. She also served a mission with her husband in San Francisco, California. Alene loved the temple and spent many years serving as an ordinance worker with Arden.
Alene was a righteous example of service to her large family. She gave life to 10 children: Vanae (Jim deceased) Robinson, Orem, Utah; Arlene (Robert deceased) Gammon, Orem, Utah; triplets, LaMar, LaVar, LaVon (all deceased); Evelyn (Stan) Stevens, Morgan, Utah; Beverly (Martin) MacKay, Las Vegas, Nevada; Dennis (deceased) Isabel Rowley, Orem, Utah; Christine (Glenn) Mitchell, Lindon, Utah; Terrilynne (Curt) Maxfield, Bluffdale, Utah. She also lived an exemplary life for her 38 grandchildren, 126 great grandchildren and 46 great great grandchildren.
Alene is survived by one brother, Hilton (Juana) Terry, Provo, Utah.
The family would like to thank the Memory Care Unit of Spring Gardens and Envision Hospice for their tender care the last 7 months of Alene’s life.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 575 South 400 West, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem, and at the church on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.