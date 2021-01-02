Alice Mae (McMurrin) Dester
1926 ~ 2020
Alice Mae (McMurrin) Dester passed away peacefully at her home in Provo, Utah, on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020. Alice was born on July 24, 1926, in Logan, Utah, to James A. McMurrin and Phoebe Mavil Allen. Both the McMurrin and Allen families were early converts to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and crossed the plains as pioneers. Because she was born on Pioneer Day, as a little girl Alice enjoyed thinking that the parades and fireworks were arranged every year just for her birthday! She was the youngest of three children, and she loved growing up in Logan, right across the street from the Logan Temple.
Alice learned to sew and to play the piano at a very young age, and those were two of her favorite pastimes throughout her entire life. She also loved to cook, decorate and garden, and she excelled at those things as well. She attended the Utah Agricultural College (now Utah State University), where she majored in political science.
Alice married John M. Dester on October 5, 1949, when John was a young Navy officer stationed in Stockton, California. They had wonderful experiences during their Navy years, and later during the 28 years that John worked for IBM. They lived in California, Hawaii, Virginia, and Frankfurt, Germany during John's two careers and then retired in Provo, Utah, in 1996, to be close to their two sons and their families who had settled in Utah. Alice was particularly fond of the 26 years that they lived in the Washington, D.C. area, where she loved to visit the museums, art galleries and historical sites in and around the capital. She served in the Washington, D.C. Temple for the first eight years it was open. Near the end of their career with IBM, Alice and John took a four-year assignment in Frankfurt, Germany. This too was a highlight as they were able to travel to almost every capital in Europe and to take in the many marvelous sights in between. Alice was grateful to spend the last 24 years of her life back in Utah, where she and John enjoyed the closer companionship of their children and grandchildren.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, John, who passed away in 2009. She is survived by her two sons John L. (Debbie) Dester and James M. (Annette) Dester, seven grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to all of the staff at the Courtyard at Jamestown, whose kindness has blessed Alice since she moved there in 2017.
Private family services will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the Nelson Family Mortuary in Provo, Utah. Interment will occur at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park.