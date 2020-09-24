Alice Marie Davenport Wright
Alice Marie Davenport Wright, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend passed away on September 19, 2020 from the effects of aging. Alice was born on November 9, 1929 in Portland, Oregon to Franklin and Lovenia Davenport. Her family moved to Provo when she was very small. She is the oldest of four children; Howard (DeAnn) Davenport, Byron (Anita) Davenport and Edward (Char) Davenport. She loved her brothers and growing up in the west side of Provo, often working in the garden alongside her family and on the farm. She loved all animals, especially her kitties. She was taught to work extremely hard in her family. She became expert in sewing, knitting, cooking and canning.
She met Paul Wright while in High School and during a short leave while serving in the military during the Korean War, were married. They moved to Springville and bought a home where Alice lived the remainder of her life. They are the parents of five children, Kathleen Todd, Greg (Becky), Rebecca (David) Brimhall, Gordon (Katey) and Bruce, who has passed away. They had 10 grandchildren, one passed away as an infant and 11 great grandchildren, one passed away as a result of being born too early.
Alice and Paul worked for the Mountain Bell telephone company and later Alice worked for Utah Valley Hospital and the USH as a switchboard operator.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was very gentle and loving in all of her callings, especially in ministering and visiting teaching.
She loved to play the piano, had the most beautiful soprano voice and was a member of the Springville Musettes.
She and Paul loved the outdoors and were members of the Rock Club, going out with friends and exploring geology. They loved the Southwest and went on many vacations throughout the United States and Europe.
Paul passed away in January 1998 and Alice never stopped loving or missing him. She then started working at the Provo Temple and was very dedicated and loyal.
She could be seen walking the block she lived on or working in her yard. She had been diagnosed with dementia, but one thing she hadn't forgotten was to pray. She always said a prayer of gratitude before she ate any meal. She was very sweet, kind and loving to everyone and she could tell them many stories.
She loved her visits with her family. Her children were the pride and joy of her life and they in turn were very affectionate and oh so kind to her.
Her parents, husband, brothers, son, grandson, and great granddaughter all preceded her in death.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, September 26th, at 10:00 am at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo, Utah.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.