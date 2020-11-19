Allan Jones Holdsworth
1931 - 2020
Allan Jones Holdsworth, 89, passed away on October 25, 2020, in Snowflake, AZ of a heart attack.
He was born Sep. 8, 1931 in Lehi, Utah, a son of Louis Bahr Holdsworth & Mary Etta Jones.
Although he faced many hardships in his life, he remained positive and faithful. He had a passion for learning, inventing and improving. He loved spending time working on his projects.
He was a father to 11 children and a grandfather to many.
Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at the Lehi Cemetery on Friday June 18, 2021 at 10AM.
Please send condolences and share memories at: tinyurl.com/allanjh